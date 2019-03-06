Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Totally Sheer Leopard Bodysuit in Paris – See Pics

Kim Kardashian stepped out in Paris on March 6 wearing an animal print outfit for the second day in a row. But this time, her bodysuit was sheer and super sexy.

Kim Kardashian, 38, has stepped out in Paris in head-to-toe animal print for the second day in a row. On March 6, the mom-of-three rocked a sheer bodysuit before heading out for an evening in the City of Lights and the only things covering her lady bits were perfectly placed black bra cups and panties. Kim braved the Paris cold by wearing a long winter coat, which she left unbuttoned, guaranteeing that the waiting paparazzi got the full shot of her sexy ensemble.

In her Instagram Stories Kim revealed who designed the daring outfit, Maison Alaia, the same fashion house behind her March 5 vintage leopard print catsuit look. On that occasion, Kim showcased her curves by wearing the matching coat and ankle boots. She also posed for a series of pics, draping herself on a couch in images that she posted on Instagram. She added the caption, “You don’t understand… this is an Alaia.” Kim’s sisters rushed to her page to comment on her outfit. “This is a moment!!!!!!! Queen KKW,” Khloe Kardashian, 34, wrote. Kylie Jenner, 21, added heart emojis. Meanwhile, supermodel Naomi Campbell, 48, wrote, “Yes papa.”

The man behind the brand that Kim rocked two days in a row was Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia, who died in 2017 at the age of 77. On the Alaia official Instagram page, it was revealed that the look that Kim wore in Paris was taken from the winter 1991 collection. In a photo posted on the fashion house’s page, ‘90s supermodels like Helena Christensen showed off the sexy bodysuits.

It’s not the first time that Kim has shared her love for the designer. In January 2014 she posted three photos of Alaia dresses on her Instagram page, including an animal print bra top and matching pencil skirt. Kim captioned the pic, writing, “Every single Alaia dress from the exhibit today, even if made decades ago, is still wearable today!!!! #timeless.” Kim has certainly demonstrated that point!