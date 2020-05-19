Kylie Jenner was feeling herself in a figure-hugging bodysuit, which she wore to lounge in her new $36.5 million pad. Once again, the makeup mogul rocked mesmerizing gray eyes.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is the queen of lounging around in style. On May 19, the billionaire stunned in a white scoop-neck bodysuit while relaxing in her new $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, a wealthy neighborhood in the west side of Los Angeles. While blasting songs like The-Dream and Jhené Aiko’s collab “Wee Hours,” Kylie filmed multiple selfie videos to show off the simple yet chic look, which she paired with multiple gold ear cuffs and a dainty necklace in a matching color. Thanks to the “Color Eyes by sophie” Instagram filter, Kylie transformed her usual beauty look with icy grey eyes and Bratz doll-esque lips!

Kylie rocked the same steely eye color while announcing exciting news on May 18: Kylie Skin is arriving in Europe! On May 22, Douglas (a German perfume and cosmetics chain) will start selling Kylie’s skincare products. The entrepreneur gushed that this will be a “very special day,” since this Friday also marks the one-year anniversary of Kylie Skin.

Kylie is still actively invested in her beauty empire, even after selling a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics (worth $600 million) to global beauty company Coty in Nov. 2019. “Kylie did not sell the majority of her company because she wants to step back, but rather because she sees this as an incredible opportunity to help grow her cosmetics and skin line even further than before,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the deal was made. This allowed Kylie to invest more of her energy into the creative side of her business; the former CEO wrote in a statement, “This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”

Kylie’s not only stunting in cute quarantine outfits and doing business while isolating. She has also been taking advantage of California’s stay-at-home order to spend quality time with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 28, and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22.