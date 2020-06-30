Kylie Jenner Looks Like Jessica Rabbit In New ‘Bronde’ Hair Makeover Pics: Before & After Photos

Kylie Jenner’s ever evolving hair color just got another change-up. She’s now sporting light brown locks with a hint of blonde in long curls, while wearing an outfit that makes her look like Jessica Rabbit with her hourglass cuves.

Kylie Jenner just wore pink hair one day ago, telling fans in was her favorite color. But that wig is off and it is on to a brand new hair color for the 22-year-old. She debuted a new blondish-brown shade with long, wavy locks in a series of Instagram stories videos on June 30. She was getting ready to shoot a new campaign for Kylie Skin, and she tagged her skin care company in the vid of her gazing at the camera with her “bronde” locks. Her hair evolved in the videos as she sat in the stylist’s chair, going from loose beachy waves to full on glam curls that when paired with a sheer corset top, made her look exactly like animated Jessica Rabbit come to life.

As if the shade of hair alone made Kylie unrecognizable, she added a filter to give herself hazel-green eyes instead of her deep brown color. “I look like Stas,” the mother of one wrote over one video, referring to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. She wouldn’t be too far off, as when the pals have twinned together in the past, Kylie’s big brown eyes are the main thing that sets them apart. She really did look a whole lot more like Stassie than she did Kylie Jenner in the green-eyed videos.

Kylie’s hair then got styled into the long, old Hollywood looking glam curls for her photo shoot. After a session in the makeup chair where her plump lips got a red shade, Kylie shared a photo to her Instagram page wearing an insanely sexy and revealing piece of lingerie that she had to hold up with her hands. The strapless, sheer pink corset top made her waist look ridiculously small, while the rest of her curves maintained their total hourglass shape.

For that photo she didn’t use a filter on her eyes, and the lighting made Kylie’s hair appear darker and more red, so she did look more recognizable as herself for the shoot. Which since Ky’s promoting her own brand is something she’d definitely want. We can’t wait to see the outcome of the project, as Kylie looked so glamorous. She really did look like Jessica Rabbit had come to life.

The hair color is a new one for Kylie, as she tends to stay either blonde or very dark brown. She doesn’t venture into the in-between ranges of medium or light blonde tresses, seeming to prefer the drama of the extremes that light and dark hair provides. But it could be a Kar-Jenner thing, as Khloe Kardashian just debuted a similar “bronde” shade in late May. Their older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, showed off her new red hair color on June 29, so tis the season for the Kar-Jenners trying out new hair colors.