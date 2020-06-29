Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Lingerie & Cotton Candy Pink Hair In Sexy New Pic

Kylie Jenner looked like the princess of Candy Land in a sugary pink wig and strappy bralette in a coordinating color.

Move over Princess Bubblegum — there’s a new pink queen in town! Kylie Jenner gave Instagram a sugar rush with her new lingerie selfie on June 29. The 22-year-old makeup mogul rocked a wig more pink than a bag of circus cookies, along with a caged bralette in a matching pastel color. A little ribbon topped off the sweet look!

“Can you guess my favorite color,” Kyle cheekily captioned the photo. Fans didn’t have to guess too hard — others just chose to compliment the cotton candy princess. Influencers like Tana Mongeau commented “Like how,” while fans left sweet notes like “you’re a dream come true.”

The day prior, Kylie gave a sneak peek at this bubblegum pink look in an Instagram video! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tried out Instagram’s E-Girl filter — heavy blush and a generous splatter of fake freckles — and filmed a closeup of her makeup look, courtesy of products from her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

While Kylie is serving major looks now, she was still feeling reminiscent after coming across a throwback bikini video on June 28. “OK cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow,” Kylie captioned the video (a fan pointed out that the video was originally posted on Jan. 11, pre-coronavirus).Kylie now has many options when it comes to locations for snapping her selfies. The cosmetics entrepreneur recently added a new luxury estate to her real estate portfolio: a chic pad in Los Angeles’ wealthy neighborhood of Holmby Hills!

“Kylie Jenner’s home was first listed last summer at 55 million and she purchased it for 36.5 million. She did an outstanding business move by purchasing her home for 18.5 million less than the original list price,” Katie Reid, a queer real estate agent with Reid’s Estate Group, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in June. “There are numerous benefits to buying a home right now: from the interest rates being at an all-time low, to putting your money in the real estate market, adding to the portfolio, [and] to investing in what is often discussed to be the industry that will and is going to lead our economy forward in a positive motion.” Now there’s a reason to celebrate by throwing on a pink wig!