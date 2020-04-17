Kylie Jenner Stuns In Black Plunging Leotard From SKIMS As Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic

Kylie Jenner proved to be quite the hot spokesmodel for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS sculptwear. Kim has restocked her bodysuits and shared a throwback pic of Ky modeling one in black.

When Kim Kardashian launched her SKIMS brand, the primary focus was on sculptwear and solutionwear to help flatten out tummies and trim thighs. One of her most popular items was the SKIMS bodysuit, which went from a bra-top all the way down to a woman’s mid-thigh, tightening everything in between. She even enlisted sister Kylie Jenner‘s help in modeling the product, showing the 22-year-old wearing the bodysuit in black while taking a mirror selfie in Sept. 2019, when the brand launched.

The bodysuit hugged the mother of one’s enviable hourglass figure. Her perky cleavage was on display, as the shapewear accentuated Kylie’s tiny waist. At the time she was rocking long, brunette locks, unlike her new natural carmel colored hair that she’s finally wearing for the first time in ages. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Kylie made the most of her stay at home orders by taking out her hair extensions, her long false eyelashes and even her long acrylic nails, deciding to go back to her natural beauty. “I just feel like this is such a good time to take your hair out, your nails off. No lashes,” she said during an Apr. 3 Instagram live session, running her hand over her eyes.

While Kim’s SKIMS has since branched out to underwear, bras and loungewear, she’s returning to the product that helped launch her brand. The 39-year-old announced on her Instagram stories on Apr. 17 that “SKIMS, the sculpting bra and bodysuit are back.” She shared pics of several models wearing them in an array of tan, brown and nude hues, and included the throwback pic of Kylie among them. Kim claims the product is the “The essential bodysuit that smooths and enhances your curves.”

Kim shared an Instagram pic of herself wearing the bodysuit in light pink, but one that only went down to her hips instead of her thighs. She captioned it, “The @SKIMS Solutionwear pieces you’ve been waiting for are back in stock! Shop the Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh and Sculpting Bra now at SKIMS.COM before they sell out.” The economy is a mess right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, and money is tight for a lot of folks. But $68 for the mid-thigh sculpting bodysuit is an investment a lot of women will likely make. After all, everyone’s going to get to leave home lockdown eventually and will want to look their best after wearing sweats and jammies for weeks.