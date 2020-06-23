Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Tiny Waist & Hourglass Shape In Corset Like She Wore To 2019 Met Gala — Video 

While scrolling through old videos on her phone, Kim Kardashian came across some footage of herself in a super tight corset, which she shared with fans on June 22.

Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane to 2019 and shared one of the videos she found on her phone on Instagram. The reality star posted a video of herself in a strapless, nude-colored corset, which hugged every inch of her figure. The bodysuit put Kim’s incredibly thin waist on full display, while her hips protruded at the sides. In the caption of the video, Kim shared the story behind how the fitting came about.

“Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet with Mr. Pearl,” she wrote. “I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my [Thierry Mugler] Camp look, but the corset was misplaced that night. And I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made for the archive.”

Kim famously wore a super tight, latex dress that was dripping with diamonds to the 2019 Met Gala. The ensemble cinched her body, and she had to literally squeeze into the dress. Behind the scenes footage, which appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, showed Kim struggling to fit herself into the dress and corset that she wore underneath. Despite the difficulties, though, Kim was super proud of the daring look.

However, this is the first time that Kim’s shared the story about actually losing the corset that she worked so hard to fit into! Luckily, she was able to get a replacement. In her Instagram caption, Kim also revealed that she tried on a number of other looks during the secret 2019 trip to London — including one that she plans to wear for her 40th birthday!

Kim turns the big 4-0 this October, and so far, it’s unclear what she has planned to celebrate. Of course, the KarJenners never turn down an excuse to throw a big, fun party, and we can only assume that Kim is going to do it BIG for this milestone birthday. “Can’t wait to show you the LOOKSS we’ve been cooking up,” she teased. We can’t wait either!