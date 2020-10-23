Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Trying To Keep ‘Relationship Status Under Wraps’: ‘They Love Each Other’

Since their split last year, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have remained close as they co-parent Stormi — but sources tell HL EXCLUSIVELY that they ‘act together’ in private.

Rumors have been swirling that Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 29, are back on — especially after they posted two sexy photos together! Fans are dying for 2-year-old Stormi‘s parents to reunite, and sources tell HollywoodLife that the pair “act” together in private and are keeping their current relationship status “under wraps.”

“Kylie and Travis act very much still together privately, but when in public, they act like they’re not tied together. They’ve clearly been trying to keep their relationship status under wraps,” a source spills to us EXCLUSIVELY. “When they’re out though Kylie is very affectionate with Travis and he lights up when she does so,” the insider explained.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and AstroWorld rapper dated for over a year after meeting at Coachella in 2017, welcoming their daughter Stormi in Feb. 2018. The pair split in 2019, but have remained close as they actively co-parent the toddler. “[Travis] never seems happier than when he has Stormi in his arms. He’s a very hands on dad. They co-parent very healthily and are doing really, really well,” the insider noted. Travis was seen several times with Kylie and Stormi in quarantine, including for an Easter getaway to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home as well as at Kylie’s new $36.5 million Bel-Air mansion.

“Kris and the entire family is really supportive of what they have. You can tell the 3 of them — Stormi, Travis and Kylie — share a lot of camaraderie and it’s healthy and refreshing to see. They won’t be publicly coming out holding hands together anytime soon, but when in private like at home or around their family, they act like a couple and like they’re together,” the source added.

Of course, Kylie and Travis looked so sexy as they posed up a storm before a night out! Travis stood shirtless next to a glam Kylie, who sported a sheer Givenchy gown covered in crystal details. “They’ve been quiet about hanging out for awhile now, but this post is showing they’re slowly going to start being more public,” a second source said, confirming that while they love each other, their relationship status isn’t necessarily back on.

“But nothing has changed at all between them and their status at the core. Kylie shares her life with her fans. They love each other, that’s never changed, they just want to seem to work things out from afar,” they said. “All their friends and family have known this for months now though. Them being together isn’t new.”