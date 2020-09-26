Stormi Webster, 2, Hops On Top Of Dad Travis Scott’s Bright Yellow Taxi Cab In Cute New Pic

Iconic father-daughter duo, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster, looked seriously adorable in this new snap which showed the two-year-old standing on her dad’s car.

It’s Stormi‘s world, we’re just living in it! A new snap showed the two-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott standing on top of her dad’s bright yellow taxi cab. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker took to his Instagram Story on September 25 to share the adorable pic of himself and his mini-me daughter looking like they were about to drop a mixtape. While Travis wore a multicolored tee, black shorts, black Nike sneakers and a brown cap, little Stormi looked effortlessly cool in a white tank top and brown trousers.

The toddler clutched onto an orange water bottle in one hand, and appeared to be wearing sneakers — her dad’s fave! The pic was taken in front of a white mansion with dramatic columns around the entryway. Perfectly manicured hedges, and a bright green lawn could also be seen in the snap. It comes just a couple of weeks after the Astroworld rapper posted an adorable clip of little Stormi walking down a large set of stairs while holding hands with her father.

Travis also opened up about how he’s co-parenting Stormi with ex Kylie Jenner amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, in a cover interview with GQ, published August 18. “It’s amazing just to watch my daughter grow,” he told the magazine for its September “Change Is Good” issue. “I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world,” he said, adding, “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

Much of the issue focuses on the Black Lives Matter movement and protests which have simultaneously swept the nation in the middle of a global pandemic. Travis and Kylie welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2017. Although the cosmetics mogul is no longer romantically linked to the rapper, the pair are co-parenting like pros.