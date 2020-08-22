Travis Scott Brings Back The Goosebumps With New Track ‘The Plan’ For Christopher Nolan’s Movie

Before Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated ‘Tenet’ is released, Travis Scott is here to take you on a ‘brain-liquefying trip through time and space’ with his theme for the movie, ‘The Plan.’

Billie Eilish and “No Time To Die” might have some competition on their hands when it comes to “Best Spy Movie Theme Released In 2020.” Travis Scott released “The Plan” on Aug. 21, the theme to Tenet, the upcoming sci-fi/espionage thriller from Christopher Nolan. Such a mind-bending film needs an equally trippy theme, right? Enter La Flame, who reminded us of his ability to deliver chills through our ears — and down our spines — with this new song that perfectly translates to a cinematic experience. The track also came with a visualizer that’s a mind trip itself, which you can watch above.

This marks Travis’s first time writing music for a film. The world got its first peek at what La Flame had in store when he accidentally played the track for GQ’s Gerrick D. Kennedy during an interview. Described as a “brain-liquefying trip through time and space,” this description made it sound like the perfect theme for Christopher Nolan’s mashup of James Bond and time travel (or, in this case, time-inversion.) “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” Christopher told GQ about Travis’s song. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

“The Plan” might hint at where Travis is heading next when it comes to music. He became the biggest name in hip hop with the release of Astroworld in 2018. It was a critical (currently sitting at 85 on Metacritic) and commercial (certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA) success, one that sent Travis on the similarly successful “Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour.” The Houston native traveled around the world for about a year, with the tour concluding in Tulsa in March 2019. The only canceled show on the tour was the Feb. 28 date in Buffalo due to illness. At the time, there were reports that Travis had cheated on his then-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The couple would split in Oct. 2019, but they remained very close and very dedicated to co-parenting their daughter, Stormi Webster.

FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/g59Whq3Wyx — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 19, 2020

Since Astroworld, Travis’s music output has been a few but noteworthy singles, like “Highest In The Room” and the Billboard Hot 100-topping collab with Kid Cudi, “The Scotts.” Travis has also made a few featured appearances, here and there, like on Kanye West’s “Wash Us in the Blood.” While talking with GQ, Travis confirmed he and Cudi were working on a joint album together. As for Ye and his recent Twitter rants and presidential run? “Everyone’s entitled to their own [opinion],” said Travis. “I just tell him how I feel. How people feel about this sh-t.”