Stormi Webster, 2, Holds Daddy Travis Scott’s Hand In New Video & It’s Too Cute  

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster are holding hands in a cute, new video the rapper shared to his Instagram Stories on September 2. Take a look at the father-daughter moment that will melt your heart!

Bonding! Travis Scott and Stormi Webster are the ultimate father-daughter duo in a new video the rapper posted from home on Wednesday night. The 2-year-old fashionista is captured walking down a large set of stairs while holding hands with her father, 28. At the same time, Stormi can be seen holding onto a piece of food, in which she eventually takes a quick bite.

Unfortunately, the video didn’t include sound. — Nonetheless, that didn’t take away from the adorable moment between the two. Meanwhile, Stormi’s grey outfit included a pair of shorts and a Mickey Mouse t-shirt. She’s walking barefoot down the stairs in the clip, which shows her brunette curls bouncing with every step. Travis, who presumably filmed the video with his free hand, wasn’t visible in the video.

The Astroworld rapper’s video with Stormi follows another sweet moment the father and daughter shared recently. Travis took to Instagram on August 18 to share a video of Stormi playing in a pink princess dress with a tulle skirt. At one point early on in the clip, Stormi looked up at her dad and said, “I love you, Daddy.” And just like that, our hearts melted.

Travis opened up about parenting Stormi during this time of unrest in our country in a cover interview with GQ, published on August 18. “It’s amazing just to watch my daughter grow,” he told the magazine for its September “Change Is Good” issue. “I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world,” Travis said, explaining, “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.” The majority of the issue focuses on the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against racism, police brutality and social injustice.

Travis and Kylie Jenner welcomed their first child together, Stormi, on February 1, 2017. The cosmetics CEO kept the entirety of her pregnancy private, and later revealed that she gave birth just days after welcoming Stormi.