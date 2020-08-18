Stormi Webster, 2, Tells Travis Scott ‘I Love You, Daddy’ While Wearing Pink Princess Dress In Cute Video

Stormi Webster has her dad Travis Scott wrapped around her little finger! In his latest post to Instagram, Travis captured his sweet two-year-old saying ‘I love you’ as the pair spent the day together. Check out the pic and video here!

It’s official: the cutest video ever has been captured and it stars two-year-old Stormi Webster. In a new post that the toddler’s dad, Travis Scott, made to Instagram on August 18, the Astroworld rapper, 28, shared a video of his sweet baby girl goofing around in a pink princess dress with a tulle skirt. At one point early on in the clip, Stormi looked sweetly up to her dad and said, “I love you, Daddy.” And just like that, our hearts melted!

Travis, who shares Stormi with his ex, Kylie Jenner, 23, could be heard sighing, totally full of love! Travis then brought down his hand to grab Stormi’s saying, “down low? Too slow.” More like too cute! The second snap in Travis’s carousel post captured Stormi lounging the day away in a cute turquoise and burnt orange hued, zebra print dress with long sleeves. “First there [SIC, they’re] sweet then they get older,” Travis captioned the video and pic, adding an emoji with one tear falling from its face.

Stormi has been spending so much quality time with her two parents recently. Prior to Travis’s post, Stormi enjoyed a tropical getaway for her mom’s 23rd birthday! Kylie even captured a beautiful moment that she shared with Stormi at sunset while the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan celebrated Kylie’s bday on the Turks and Caicos Islands. In a gorgeous Instagram post Kylie made on August 12, the Lip Kit mogul and her daughter looked like true goddesses taking in the sunset on the beach. For Kylie there was “no place I’d rather be,” she captioned the image.

Of course, prioritizing time with Stormi has been of the utmost importance for Travis and Kylie, and the former couple, who shockingly split in October 2019, even took a trip together to Laguna Beach in mid-July for some quality family time. “When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife following the trio’s excursion.

“Kylie feels very comfortable spending time with Travis because not only are they best friends, but she’s always wanted Stormi to know that both of her parents will care for her despite what happens in their relationship,” the source went on. More than anything, Kylie and Travis want to give their daughter a “sense of security.” With all the love they continuously show her, there’s no doubt that Stormi’s parents are giving her everything that she needs and more.