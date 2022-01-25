Fashion

True Thompson, 3, Is An Adorable Fashionista In A $495 ‘Good Vibes’ Dolce & Gabbana Dress – Photos

True Thompson is the cutest little fashionista & she proved that when she rocked a graffiti patterned Dolce & Gabbana dress in new photos.

True Thompson, 3, is following in the footsteps of her seriously stylish family and she proved that when she modeled a new Dolce & Gabbana dress. Khloe Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos of her daughter rocking the Only Good Vibes Graffiti Dress which costs a whopping $495.

Khloe captioned the post, “Only Good Vibes Dress @dolcegabbana,” while True smiled for the camera in the adorable outfit. In the first photo, True rocked the sleeveless, bright orange and blue patterned dress while looking off into the distance and holding on to her leather jacket.

In the second photo, True had her hand on her hip and rested her arm on her stuffed animal sheep behind her. She styled her swing dress with a pair of black patent leather Dr. Martens combat boots and high socks.

Our favorite photo featured True wearing her leather jacket while holding it open to show off her dress. She was smiling from ear to ear and looked so happy in her cute little outfit.

True is always rocking some sort of sweet outfit and just the other day she rocked an oversized tan sweater with a pair of gray leggings, high socks, and cute pigtails.

Just last week, True rocked yet another chic outfit featuring a black patent leather mini skirt with a zipper down the front. She styled it with a cute Karl Lagerfeld sweater and a high ponytail with a rainbow bow at the top.