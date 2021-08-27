True Thompson, 3, Gets Glam Just Like Mom Khloe Kardashian In Adorable New Photos

Khloe Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson got all glammed up together while Khloe was hard at work on a set.

True Thompson, 3, just proved that you’re never too young to sit in the glam chair. The daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, recently got a few beauty touchups while visiting her famous mom on a set on Friday, Aug. 27, and the photos of the results are as adorable as you’d expect. Khloe snapped True staring at herself in a small mirror and admiring the pink lipstick that was applied to the little one’s lips. True had her hair done up in space buns and was wearing a white tank-top and blue jeans while she got all glammed up with her mom.

In the second photo from Khloe’s post, True sat in the glam chair and held the mirror with one hand while she looked laser-focused on a program she was watching on a phone. As True kept busy, Khloe’s makeup artist, Ash K. Holm, dolled up the mother-daughter duo. Khloe then lovingly cradled her daughter in the third snap, which showed True smiling while laid out on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s lap. Khloe was dressed in casual gray sweatpants and a tank-top and had her hair in pink rollers, indicating that the mother of one was still in her glam transformation process.

“I love when my girl is on set with me,” Khloe wrote in her caption. “She loves her lipstick moment 💋 thanks Ash,” the reality star added. Ash commented on Khloe’s post and gushed over getting to do the pair’s makeup. “I love my girls !! Honored to put Lipstick on True! She’s the sweetest little Angel !!❤️.”

Khloe has been co-parenting her daughter with Tristan, whom she split from once again in June 2021. The two have had an up-and-down relationship, and they previously broke up back in February 2019 after the NBA star infamously kissed Jordyn Woods at a party. However, the two were able to mend fences and eventually got back together in early 2021, before their latest breakup occurred.

Despite the split, Khloe and Tristan have still been spending quite a bit of time together. Earlier this month, Tristan joined Khloe and True for a private screening of Paw Patrol, as well as another outing for the toddler’s dance class. Most recently, the exes shared a hug when they once again reunited to drop off True at dance practice.