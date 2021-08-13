See Pics

Tristan Thompson Joins Ex Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 3, For ‘Paw Patrol’ Screening – Photos

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson held onto several ‘Paw Patrol’ toys for True as he exited a movie theatre with ex Khloe Kardashian on Aug. 12.

Tristan Thompson, 30, and Khloé Kardashian, 37, are putting their daughter True, 3, first. The former couple — who split for the third time back in June — were spotted leaving a movie theatre with True after a Paw Patrol screening on Thursday, Aug. 12 in photos obtained by the DailyMail. Khloe was casually dressed in black leggings, a hoodie and a pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers as she held onto her toddler, hiding her face behind a black pair of sunglasses.

Tristan, who is back in California after wrapping the NBA season with the Boston Celtics, was also laid back from the family friendly event in a Tupac Shakur t-shirt, shorts and low top leather sneakers. He added some bling to his ensemble with a diamond necklace, earrings and a silver bangle. The Toronto native and Good American founder both also sported a protective black face masks due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, True looked absolutely adorable in a white dress!

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, 40, has a speaking role in the animated film as adorable white dog Delores. The KKW Beauty founder hosted the private screening per her own Instagram stories shared the same day. “I hosted a screening for my family!!!” Kim excitedly wrote, showing the kid-friendly decor and toys laid out on each seat. “You guys, I’m at there premiere for the first ever Paw Patrol Movie…Delores is here!” she said as daughter North, 8, held up a stuffed toy.

While Tristan and Khloe aren’t currently together, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the NBA star is confident he can “win” his ex back. “He still has constant thoughts in his mind that he will get Khloe back full time, but it is, without question, very difficult for that to happen. He knows he’s got some work to do,” an insider spilled. “Tristan also knows that he’s never going to be out of her life because of True so he is confident that he has time on his hands to make something happen again,” the source also explained.

Their third split happened just days after Khloe confirmed they had reunited on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained of the reconciliation. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I,” she also said.