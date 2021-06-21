Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Split As He’s Pictured With Mystery Woman

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly called it quits again a ‘few weeks ago’ and he was apparently spotted spending time in ‘a party room’ with three women at a Bel Air birthday bash last week.

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Tristan Thompson, 30, have broken up once again and the news comes just hours after Khloe revealed they were back together on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion. The on and off lovebirds, who share three-year-old daughter True, decided to split a few weeks ago, according to Page Six, but things still seem to be all good between them. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” a source told the outlet. “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

The breakup news also went public hours after Tristan was reportedly spotted entering a room with three women while attending a birthday party in Bel Air, CA on June 18. He was apparently in the room for 30 minutes and when he exited, he looked “disheveled.”

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” an insider told Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.” The outing also reportedly took place just one day after he was last seen dining with Khloe and True.

“The other girls have just started going out with this group,” the insider continued. “He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.”

“When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the insider added. “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”

The source also said that Tristan seemed to start having a great time immediately after he arrived at the star-studded bash, which was reportedly for Drake’s security guard and good pal Chubbs. The women he was reportedly in the room with allegedly included a singer from Florida, a California woman involved in the beauty industry, and a mystery woman who wore a pink dress.

In addition to the Friday night outing, Tristan was seen and photographed leaving a Los Angeles party with a mystery woman at around 2 a.m. on Father’s Day night.

Khloe and Tristan’s most recent split comes after the basketball player made headlines for being unfaithful in the past. In Apr., model Sydney Chase claimed Tristan had cheated on Khloe with her in Jan. but he denied the claims. The exes also broke up back in Feb. 2019 around the same time the Boston Celtics athlete kissed Jordyn Woods at a party but Khloe admitted they recently tried to give their romance another go on the KUWTK reunion.

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe said when discussing the reason she took him back. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

