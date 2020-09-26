Watch
Jordyn Woods Reveals She’s ‘Happy’ The Incident With Tristan Thompson Took Place – Watch

Jordyn Woods held nothing back when it came to her talking about the situation with Tristan Thompson that changed her life forever.

Jordyn Woods, 23, spoke out again about the Tristan Thompson ordeal that took place nearly two years ago in a new interview with Natalie Manuel Lee on her YouTube show Now With Natalie. In a surprise move during their sit down she admitted to being “happy” about it all happening, but not for the reasons some might suspect. “I’m happy that I was able to become who I am today,” she said while reflecting about the downside to it all.

She and Tristan made headline news in February 2019 when word got out about them kissing at a house party while he was still with Khloe Kardashian, 36. The fallout was imminent as Jordyn’s friendship with BFF Kylie Jenner pretty much ended and Tristan & Khloe split up shortly after. “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,” Jordyn said. “It was a lot for my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years did I ever have an intention to do anything bad to anyone I love.”

Jordyn also touched on what her mental state was like when the scandal broke and the backlash on social media against her imploded. “I felt like I had no one,” she admitted. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade. The people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

The stunning beauty later revealed that “acceptance”, “responsibility” and “accountability” were some of the ways she was able to own her part in the matter without carrying shame. “It’s easy to beat yourself for things you could’ve done differently. But you can’t hold onto what you could’ve or should’ve done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go.”

Jordyn has moved on from the situation and appears to be doing just fine all this time later. She’s sparked a ton of romance speculation with someone new as she and handsome NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, 24, were spotted in a state of pure PDA recently.