Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Cornrows Hairdo 1 Day After Tristan Thompson Displays The Same Look

Talk about a hair makeover! Jordyn Woods looked stunning when she stepped out with new cornrows. She also rocked grey yoga pants and an oversized tee.

Jordyn Woods looks stunning no matter what hairstyle she’s rocking — but the 22-year-old just debuted braided cornrows, and it’s one of our favorite looks yet! Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF was snapped while running errands around Los Angeles on July 25, and she showed off her new hair look. The model rocked grey leggings, and oversized charcoal tee, and army green Crocs. She wore a black protective face mask and accessorized with sleek black sunglasses and some understated gold jewelry for the outing.

It comes just one day after Tristan Thompson debuted cornrows of his own on Instagram. He shared a selfie with his three million followers on July 24, which he captioned “New Look,” followed by a winking emoji. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be familiar with the pair’s alleged 2019 hookup. The infamous incident, which occurred at a party at the NBA star’s home in Los Angeles, left Jordyn on the outs with her longtime pal Kylie, and her siblings.

Nevertheless, Jordyn is leaving the Kardashian drama in the past! She’s been such close friends with pro-baller Karl-Anthony Towns that she referred to him as “like a brother” in 2019. But it appears that the two might have moved from being pals to dating. She was totally “smizing” with her eyes while the two left an intimate sushi dinner in Malibu on July 15. Jordyn looked stunning in a skin-tight multi-shade green catsuit with the letters “MISBHV” across the front. But whether or not she “misbehaved” with KAT is unclear.

Even with a face mask on, Jordyn’s eyes beamed with joy as she headed to their awaiting SUV, with Karl already inside. Eateries are only allowed to serve patrons outside, so the former Kardashian bestie and the Minnesota Timberwolves star got to dine on Nobu’s scenic patio overlooking the Pacific Ocean. That’s a really romantic dinner setting for “just friends.”