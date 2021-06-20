Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms She’s Dating Tristan Again & Shares Why She Took Him Back

On the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, Khloe Kardashian revealed why she took Tristan Thompson back after cheating. Plus, she and Kylie Jenner talked about the drama with Jordyn Woods.

For the first time, Khloe Kardashian flat-out admitted that she’s back together with Tristan Thompson during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which was filmed in April 2021. Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were NOT together romantically while filming the show’s 20th season during the second half of 2020. However, she didn’t hold back from explaining why she took the NBA star back, despite him cheating on her twice.

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Host Andy Cohen grilled Khloe about whether or not she fully trusts Tristan again. Although she beat around the bush a little with her answer, she explained that she’s just taking things “day by day,” and shared why she’s confident enough that Tristan is committed to her. “I can’t worry too much about everything else,” she said. “I know the growth and all the work that he’s done. I know the help he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me. You can ask everyone — it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. But I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”

Tristan first cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in 2018. She eventually took him back, but they broke up when he cheated on her again in Jan. 2019. This time, it was with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. “I personally don’t talk to [Jordyn],” Khloe admitted. “But I think she’s doing really well in her personal life.”

However, Khloe made sure to clear up the popular misconception that she forgave Tristan and NOT Jordyn for the indiscretion. “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” she insisted. “I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and then not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion. I do forgive Jordyn or I would be a prisoner in my own life. But it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully not repeat the same cycles. But, of course, I forgive Jordyn.”

Kylie also weighed in about where she stands with her former BFF. “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that,” she revealed. “When we were friends, we never thought we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Khloe made it clear, though, that she never stopped Kylie from being friends with the model. “I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care if Kylie wants to be friends with her again,” she said. “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issues that I would have with another individual. If I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people. We’ve had these conversations — if Kylie wants Jordyn to be her friend, that’s up to Kylie.”

She also added, “I said a hundred times, I never want Kylie to fast forward ten years and be like, ‘I really regret not getting to be friends with Jordyn again’ or have resentment towards me. I don’t care enough [about the situation] to ever hurt my sister.” Khloe also said that Jordyn never personally apologized to her or sent her a letter like she said she was going to.

Meanwhile, now that Khloe and Tristan are back together, they’re working on expanding their family. On season 20 of KUWTK, the two froze embryos and began the process of looking for a surrogate. By the time of the reunion, they were still on that journey. “It’s a very tedious, hard process,” Khloe revealed. “It’s a lot to do with COVID. I did have [a surrogate] and it fell through. There’s so many tests they have to do and all these things. I just thought it would be a much easier process and it’s not. It’s challenging for me.”