​Khloe Kardashian Hugs Tristan Thompson As They Drop Daughter True, 3, Off At Dance Class

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts.
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class.
The exact status of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is unclear, but they looked to be on amicable terms as they embraced outside their daughter’s dance class on Aug. 23.

Co-parenting seems to be going great for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson these days. On Aug. 23, the pair reunited once again to support their daughter, True Thompson, 3, at dance class. Although they arrived separately, they were photographed walking True inside together. The little one looked adorable in her outfit as she was carried by her famous mom, with Tristan walking alongside them. As Khloe got in her car to leave, Tristan leaned in for a hug, and she could be seen wrapping her arm around him to return the embrace.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hug outside True's dance class.

It’s no secret that Khloe and Tristan have been through many ups and downs over the years. He was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018, but they stayed together for the sake of their new family. However, when he was unfaithful once again in Jan. 2019 — the time he infamously kissed Jordyn Woods at a party — Khloe ended the relationship. While she and Tristan were able to get to a good place with co-parenting after that, the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 added another new layer to their complicated relationship.

Tristan was in California during the lockdown, and although he and Khloe were living in separate homes, he was a huge help to her when she was diagnosed with COVID-19. While Khloe quarantined in her room, Tristan took care of True, and it led the two to connect on a deeper level once again over the next several months. By the fall, fans were convinced they were back together. However, in June 2021, Khloe confirmed that she actually hadn’t officially taken Tristan back until after the New Year.

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson filming last season of KUWTK with sister Kim at Epione Skin Care.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunite for their daughter's dance class.

Unfortunately, around that same time, new reports of scandals involving Tristan emerged, and it was soon reported that the two had split. Khloe and Tristan have yet to comment on the current status of their relationship. However, they’ve been spending quite a bit more time together recently. Earlier this month, Tristan joined Khloe and True for a private screening of Paw Patrol, as well as another outing for the toddler’s dance class. Plus, he’s still leaving flirty comments on most of her Instagram photos.