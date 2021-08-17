See Pics

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite With Smiles For Daughter True’s Dance Class

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appeared relaxed and happy together as they walked outside of their three-year-old daughter True’s dance class building in casual outfits.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, came together this week for their adorable daughter True‘s dance class. The former lovebirds were photographed outside the Calabasas building the tot takes her classes in as they walked together and appeared cool and calm. Khloe looked like a proud mom as she held True in her arms while wearing a black long-sleeved top, black leggings, black and white sneakers, and a black face mask.

True appeared to be in a multi-colored leotard as she wore white sandals and had a medal around her neck. Tristan, who also held his daughter at one point, looked comfortable in a white T-shirt, gray and white shorts, white socks, white sneakers, and a white baseball cap.

Khloe and Tristan’s latest outing comes two months after they broke up after rekindling their flame. Their latest split made headlines and came just days after Khloe admitted they were back together on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” she explained to host Andy Cohen during the show.

Although neither one of them have spoken publicly about their June breakup, their latest outings together seem to prove they’re on good terms and putting True first. They were seen attending a screening for Paw Patrol with their little girl on Aug. 12 and were photographed outside the theater while wearing more casual attire. The NBA player even held several toys for True during the family outing.

They may not be in another romance, but a source recently told us that Tristan is still looking to “win” Khloe back and thinks about it often. “He still has constant thoughts in his mind that he will get Khloe back full time, but it is, without question, very difficult for that to happen,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He knows he’s got some work to do. Tristan also knows that he’s never going to be out of her life because of True so he is confident that he has time on his hands to make something happen again,”