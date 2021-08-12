Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian: Why He’s ‘Confident’ He Can Win Her Back, Even Though She ‘Doesn’t Trust Him’

Tristan Thompson knows he has ‘work to do’ when it comes to getting ex Khloe Kardashian back for a third time, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Tristan Thompson, 30, is willing to fight to get Khloé Kardashian, 37, back again. “He still has constant thoughts in his mind that he will get Khloe back full time, but it is, without question, very difficult for that to happen,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows he’s got some work to do,” they added.

The Good American founder and Boston Celtic split for a third time just days after Khloe confirmed they were back on romantically at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion after months of speculation. Although the two weren’t officially together during season 20 of the show, they were actively seen co-parenting their daughter True, 3, and discussing having a second child via surrogate. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained to Andy Cohen. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

“Tristan also knows that he’s never going to be out of her life because of True so he is confident that he has time on his hands to make something happen again,” the insider added of Tristan’s feelings, noting that he’s “very happy” to be back in California which “allows him to be closer to Khloe and True.” The couple initially split during Khloe’s pregnancy after Tristan was caught on video motor boating a woman’s breasts back in April 2018. After a reconciliation, the two split again after news broke that Tristan had inappropriately kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 23.

As for the current status of their relationship, a second insider describes it as “civil meet ups” for 3-year-old True. “Khloe & Tristan are not really hanging out; it’s more civil meet ups. They are kind to each other because of True but Khloe does not trust him,” they explained of the pairs’ dynamic. Just several weeks ago, the NBA star was seen picking up True from a dance class alongside Khloe.

Since the break-up, Khloe is “focusing on herself” but still describes Tristan as a “friend.” The source added that the situation is still “hard” on Khloe. “She loves him and she really wanted it to work, but she realized, after the other allegations, the trust and the bond they had is broken,” the insider spilled to HL.