Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For The First Time Since Split To Take True To Dance Class — Pics

Exes Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson were spotted by the cameras for the first time since their split, out together with their daughter True! See the pics here!

Could on-again, off-again co-parents Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, be back together? The exes were captured by paparazzi having a reunion while picking up their daughter True, 3, from her dance class in LA on July 20th. In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Tristan is seen carrying his daughter, while KoKo stood alongside them, carrying a sippy cup. The Revenge Body star sported a pair of black leggings and a black T-shirt, paired with neon green sneakers and a Prada fanny pack. She looked at ease and wore a black mask amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Tristan Thompson holds hands with Khloe Kardashian after shopping at Bal Harbor Shops in Bal Harbor, FL. (SplashNews.com)

Video footage from the outing showed Tristan and Khloe getting into the car together, after the Celtics star put True in her carseat. This public reunion comes about a month after reports claimed Khloe and Tristan split following more allegations of infidelity, which Tristan denied. Recall, after Khloe revealed she and Tristan were very much together during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, sources claimed that more cheating allegations came out against Tristan, which caused the split. The Good American mogul felt “embarrassed, devastated and heartbroken,” a source told HL at the time of the split.

“Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping. She had nothing to hide and was being completely candid about where things stood between her and Tristan,” the insider said. “Khloe and Tristan are getting along fine and just focused on co-parenting True, plain and simple. That’s all Khloe cares about and she’s not interested in any bad blood or drama between them.”

More recently, a People Magazine insider claimed that Khloe is still “very loyal” to Tristan, but is also “single and seems okay with it.” “She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan,” the report detailed. “He will always be special to her. It’s very possible that they will get back together eventually.”