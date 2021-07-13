See Pics & Video

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Neon Bikini After Exes Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Her

SplashNews
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to The Imagination At Studio in LAPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1321580 210716 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a nude dress as she shops for a one piece at DASH in MiamiPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1356027 160916 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video and pic of herself wearing a flattering neon pink bikini from Good American’s Neon Swim collection, which drops July 15.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, looks like a summer neon princess in her latest Instagram photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a neon pink bikini from her clothing brand Good American’s Neon Swim collection in the snapshot and video clip, which she shared on July 13. She also wore several matching pink bracelets on one hand and flaunted long nails as her wavy long hair hung down.

“Neon Swim + Essentials drop Thursday 7/15 💗,” she captioned the video, which was full of animated photos of her rocking her flattering two-piece. “Teasing you until Thursday 💕,” she wrote in the eye-catching photo in which she was sitting down and giving a confident look to the camera.

Once she posted the teasers, her fans were all about responding with love and excitement. “You are so pretty!” none fan exclaimed while another wrote, “Love this color! You look beautiful!” A third fan sweetly mentioned her daughter True, 3, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in a comment. “You are such a beauty!!!! I love you and True so much!!!!! 🤍🥺✨,” it read.

Khloe’s latest posts come after 30-year-old Tristan and her other ex Lamar Odom, 41,  whom she was married to from 2009 until 2016, have been making headlines for fighting for her through social media comments. It all started after Lamar called Khloe a “hottie” in a comment on a photo of Khloe showering while wearing a bikini. Tristan seemingly decided to call out the fellow NBA star and reference his near-fatal overdose in 2015 by writing, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Related Gallery

KarJenners Wearing Bikinis: Photos Of Kendall & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

A few days later, Lamar reposted a tweet that included a clip of Fergie‘s criticized National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game along with a caption that read, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.” He also added his own caption that read, “Dropping Mic [microphone emoji]. Back to posting about my [Celebrity Boxing] Match [on] 10/10. Catch me in the ring.”