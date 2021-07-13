Khloe Kardashian Rocks Neon Bikini After Exes Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Her

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video and pic of herself wearing a flattering neon pink bikini from Good American’s Neon Swim collection, which drops July 15.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, looks like a summer neon princess in her latest Instagram photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a neon pink bikini from her clothing brand Good American’s Neon Swim collection in the snapshot and video clip, which she shared on July 13. She also wore several matching pink bracelets on one hand and flaunted long nails as her wavy long hair hung down.

“Neon Swim + Essentials drop Thursday 7/15 💗,” she captioned the video, which was full of animated photos of her rocking her flattering two-piece. “Teasing you until Thursday 💕,” she wrote in the eye-catching photo in which she was sitting down and giving a confident look to the camera.

Once she posted the teasers, her fans were all about responding with love and excitement. “You are so pretty!” none fan exclaimed while another wrote, “Love this color! You look beautiful!” A third fan sweetly mentioned her daughter True, 3, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in a comment. “You are such a beauty!!!! I love you and True so much!!!!! 🤍🥺✨,” it read.

Khloe’s latest posts come after 30-year-old Tristan and her other ex Lamar Odom, 41, whom she was married to from 2009 until 2016, have been making headlines for fighting for her through social media comments. It all started after Lamar called Khloe a “hottie” in a comment on a photo of Khloe showering while wearing a bikini. Tristan seemingly decided to call out the fellow NBA star and reference his near-fatal overdose in 2015 by writing, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

A few days later, Lamar reposted a tweet that included a clip of Fergie‘s criticized National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game along with a caption that read, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.” He also added his own caption that read, “Dropping Mic [microphone emoji]. Back to posting about my [Celebrity Boxing] Match [on] 10/10. Catch me in the ring.”