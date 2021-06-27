Watch

True Thompson, 3, Is Adorable Wishing Her ‘Mommy’ Khloe Kardashian A Happy 37th Birthday — Watch

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True said ‘happy birthday, mommy’ while holding a hand-written card in honor of her mom’s big day.

Khloe Kardashian is receiving no shortage of birthday love! The newly-minted 37-year-old has celebrated the milestone day with her adorable mini-me daughter True Thompson, who didn’t waste any time in showering her mom with adoration. “Happy birthday, Mommy!” the three-year-old exclaimed in a cute video posted on Khloe’s Instagram story. “My baby!!!” the proud mom captioned the clip, which showed little True holding a hand-written card with her own illustrations.

The Good American founder’s momKris Jenner, also paid tribute to her, calling her daughter “one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known.” She added, “I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie.”

Kris concluded her sweet message, “You continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny.” Of course, fans would know Khloe’s June 27 birthday comes just days after it was revealed she called it quits with Tristan Thompson30. A source close to the reality star revealed how Khloe was feeling in the wake of the split from True’s dad.

Khloe and True. Image: BACKGRID

“Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “She had nothing to hide and was being completely candid about where things stood between her and Tristan.” The insider explained that allegations that Tristan had cheated yet again, “surfaced after the taping and Khloe broke things off shortly after that.” They continued, “Khloe and Tristan are getting along fine and just focused on co-parenting True, plain and simple. That’s all Khloe cares about and she’s not interested in any bad blood or drama between them.”