Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe A Happy 37th Birthday With Bikini Snap After Tristan Thompson Split

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her little sister Khloe, as she celebrated her 37th birthday with a series of pretty throwback snaps.

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating another milestone birthday! The Good American mogul turned 37 on June 27, and her big sis Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her with a sweet Instagram post. “OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you,” Kim wrote in her caption. “You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you!”

She concluded her message with a sweet note. “I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!” The carousel post included snaps of the pair lounging by the pool in string bikinis, along with throwback pics of the sisters with their big sis Kourtney Kardashian. The duo were all smiles in the pics, including one shot which showed them partying in what appeared to be their early 20s.

As fans would know, Khloe’s big celebration came just days after it was revealed she called it quits yet again from Tristan Thompson, 30, with whom she shares three-year-old True Thompson. A source close to the reality star turned fashion mogul revealed how Khloe was feeling in the wake of the split, which came a few days after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special. “Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “She had nothing to hide and was being completely candid about where things stood between her and Tristan.”

The insider explained that allegations that Tristan had cheated yet again, “surfaced after the taping and Khloe broke things off shortly after that.” They continued, “Khloe and Tristan are getting along fine and just focused on co-parenting True, plain and simple. That’s all Khloe cares about and she’s not interested in any bad blood or drama between them.” A second source told HL that Khloe was “embarrassed, devastated and heartbroken” over the situation.

“She can’t believe she put all her trust in Tristan again. They worked it out for True and all these articles are out there and Khloe hates that when she grows up, she’s going to see it. Khloe dumped him right after [more] rumors surfaced. They’re currently not talking at all.” Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016. One day before True was born, the NBA player was caught cheating on Khloe, but they stayed together. Just months after they welcomed their baby girl on April 12, 2018, Tristan cheated on Khloe with KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods.