Lamar Odom Mocks Tristan Thompson After NBA Star Calls Him Out For Shooting His Shot With Khloe

The battle of Khloe Kardashian’s exes rages on. After Tristan Thompson warned Lamar Odom not to ‘play’ around, LO just ‘laughed’ at Tristan’s attempt to ‘act tough.’

So, when is James Harden going to jump in? After all, it seems like all of Khloe Kardashian’s NBA exes are fighting over her. After Tristan Thompson seemingly issued a warning against Lamar Odom about flirting with Khloe, 37, Lamar, 41, took to Twitter on Monday (July 12) to laugh at Tristan…or retweet a video of NBA stars laughing at him. A fan had captioned a snipper of Fergie’s now-infamous National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game with, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom,” and LO thought that comment was worth a retweet.

NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom pic.twitter.com/GgIngzUBsh — 🌸 (@DayDreamThis) July 10, 2021

Apparently, Lamar thought the tweet was so funny, he shared it to his Instagram Story. “Dropping Mic [microphone emoji],” added Lamar. “Back to posting about my [Celebrity Boxing] Match [on] 10/10. Catch me in the ring.” Apparently, Lamar thinks the fight between him and Tristan, 30, is over – unless Tristan wants to sign to fight Lamar during the October celebrity boxing spectacular.

This clash should be a good example of “why not to be a Reply Guy.” On Friday (July 9), Khloe posted a photo of her showering off while wearing a barely-there bikini. Lamar joined in the countless fans commenting on the sexy pic, writing “Hottie” and adding a bunch of flame emojis, hearts-for-eyes emojis, and face-surrounded-by-hearts emojis. Tristan also commented on the photo, adding two heart emojis and two smiley face emojis. The Boston Celtics player also called out Lamar. “God brought you back the first time,” he wrote, referencing Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015. “Play if you want, different results.”

Oddly enough, Tristan appears to be hoping to get “similar results” by constantly flirting with Khloe on Instagram. The couple reportedly split just hours after Khloe revealed on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion that they were back together. Khloe was “honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. After a new batch of cheating allegations surfaced following the taping, she “broke things off” again. Since the breakup, Tristan has resumed praising and celebrating Khloe online.

He called her “not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met” in a tribute for her 37th birthday in June. He also left a flirty message on her July 6 post. There are some concerns among Khloe’s friends that this might work, and she’ll end up going back to Tristan, but at the time of the breakup, she felt “embarrassed” by the whole scandal.