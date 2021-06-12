See Pics & Video

Lamar Odom Is Named Champion After Knocking Out Aaron Carter In Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom came out a winner on Friday night after going at it with Aaron Carter for two rounds in a celebrity boxing match at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

Lamar Odom, 41, was victorious over Aaron Carter, 33, after the two celebrities took part in an intense boxing match on June 11. The former NBA player knocked out the singer after he attempted to take him down with as many punches as possible in 2 rounds of the match, which took place at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. Despite the disappointment for Aaron, who went down halfway through the second round of the fight, they both hugged out it at the end and all seemed well.

The highly-anticipated event brought out other celebs who also made the memorable night even more memorable. Boxer Paulie MalignaggiIce-T and Coco provided commentary, which led to some pretty entertaining moments, and the match as well as its viewers seemed to be an overall success.

Lamar Odom, Aaron Carter
Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter during their celebrity boxing match.
Lamar and Aaron both took to social media to share posts about the match before and after it took place. The former showed off pics of himself in the ring while preparing, and the latter shared multiple cheeky comments about the experience.”You win some, you lose some. But you live. You live to fight another day,” he wrote along with winking face with tongue emoji in one comment on Twitter. “I got punched in the throat so hard lol that sh*t was so much fun!!!!” he exclaimed in another. “I actually had a blast so y’all can say what you want. But I don’t see you at 6’ fighting a giant. Takes a bow*.”

Lamar Odom, Aaron Carter
Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter fist bump each other.
The match between Lamar and Aaron comes after UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell told TMZ Sports he was going to referee their fight earlier this month. “I always liked those kinda things,” he told the outlet about celebrity boxing matches. “We used to do it in the gym for charity. We do charity fights with just guys that didn’t like each other.”
“Those were always fun, but I just don’t know how this is gonna work,” he continued. “I just wanna see how Odom is gonna fight Aaron.”He also promised to protect them in the ring. “I mean, I’ll let them fight to some extent. Obviously, it’s a celebrity fight. It depends. I’m not gonna let him get too hurt,” he explained. “I’ll protect either one from either of ’em no matter who’s getting hurt. We don’t want them to get hurt, but you gotta let them fight.”