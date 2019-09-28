Aaron Carter Unveils Massive New Face Tattoo & Fans Cry: ‘Oh No’

Aaron Carter took to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 28 to show off a giant new face tattoo, and fans had mixed reactions to the singer’s new ink.

Now this is what some would call a statement piece! Aaron Carter, 31, posted two new photos to his Instagram account early Saturday morning, showing off a brand new, large tattoo on the side of his face. The “I Want Candy” singer posted a mirror selfie of his new ink, posing in a bathroom while partially covering his mouth.

Aaron was dressed comfortably and casually in a black sweatshirt and wore a large silver chain around his neck, giving a notable shout out to jeweler Johnny Dang & Co in his caption. “@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE #LION #customjewelry #LMG GANG,” he captioned the pic.

A few hours later, Aaron posted another photo of himself in the mirror in a similar pose, this time, without a shirt on, showcasing his super-toned abs and other tattoos — including piano keys on his forearm. He sported the same collection of custom made jewelry and captioned the photo, “IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker.”

However, fans weren’t exactly looking at the jewelry the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition star was wearing; they were totally focused on the large Medusa tattoo on the side of Aaron’s face! “You were suppose to do your torso. All of a sudden you have a face tattoo. Definition of manic!” a concerned Instagram follower wrote. “You’ll regret it later Aaron … I’m sorry. I supported everything. But this is much😩,” another fan commented, to which Aaron replied, “My identity. Not yours.”

The barrage of concerned comments didn’t stop there! “What did u do to ur face??? R u crazy,” one fan asked, while another wrote, “Bad tat man sheesh sry not the face bud.” Although many of Aaron’s fans are concerned about his new ink, some fans supported the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer’s decision to add permanent art to his face. “It really Looks good On you 🙌🏽! Your much braver then me I’d be terrified lol,” one supporter wrote.