Aaron Carter Insists He Never Threatened To Kill Nick’s Pregnant Wife In Emotional New Message

Aaron Carter has shot back against Nick Carter’s ‘hurtful’ allegations that he wanted to harm Nick’s wife, Lauren Kitt. Aaron said he’d never ‘think about causing anyone pain,’ let alone ‘taking someone’s life.’

“I’m well aware many of you have shown concern for me over the past few weeks,” Aaron Carter, 31, wrote at the start of the long message he posted to Instagram on Sept. 22. In the emotional statement, Aaron denied the allegations that he thought about killing Nick Carter’s pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, 36, and their unborn child. “Having people who genuinely care for you is something that should never be taken for granted. For as long as I could remember, I’ve chased unconditional love and hopes for true stability in my family. I’ve spent most of my adult life seeking validation from these same people. I started to get a chip on my shoulder when I kept coming up short on something that doesn’t cost a thing. LOVE.”

“All I want is love,” Aaron continued. “What has transpired recently does not represent my true wants or needs. I’ve been fighting fire with fire, something I still need to work on. Some have pointed and laughed, but many many more have shown genuine support for what I’ve been vulnerable enough to share. For the record: I’m okay. I’m simply choosing to no longer be controlled by fear. I don’t fear my past. I do not fear the truth. I don’t fear anyone but God.”

“I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone’s life,” added Aaron, bringing up how Nick took out a restraining order against him over allegations of “thoughts of intentions” of killing Lauren. “It was hurtful to me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me. What’s actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.”

“With that in mind, I ask that everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing,” concluded Aaron. “Thank you so much for the support. The truth shall set you free!”

After Nick filed a restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer, Aaron shot back with a bevy of accusations of his own. He claimed his brother was retaliating against him for speaking with Melissa Schuman, the woman who accused Nick of sexual assault in 2017. She filed a lawsuit against the Backstreet Boys member, claiming he allegedly assaulted her in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22. The case was dismissed in Sept. 2018, and Nick has denied all accusations.

In addition to accusing his older brother of being a rapist, Aaron also claimed (in a series of heated Tweets) that his late sister, Leslie Carter “suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it, she did things that she never meant to do; I truly believe that. I was 10 years old. I have spent the last 15 years of my life going to therapy for abuse & rape.”