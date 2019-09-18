Aaron Carter Slams Nick For Restraining Order: He Only Filed Because I Sided With His Rape Accuser

After Nick Carter filed a restraining order against his brother, Aaron, Aaron accused Nick of ‘covering up’ rape charges made against him. He also claimed that Nick only filed the restraining order because Aaron sided with his accusers.

Aaron Carter went off on his brother, Nick Carter, for filing a restraining order against him in a heated series of tweets on Sept. 17. In his various messages, Aaron explained that he felt Nick only filed a restraining order because of Aaron’s decision to side with two women who accused the Backstreet Boys singer of sexual misconduct. Aaron claimed that Nick was using the restraining order as a way to retaliate against him for trying to expose Nick for allegedly ‘covering up’ the sexual assault accusations and trying to ‘silence’ his accusers.

Aaron recently did an Instagram live stream with one of Nick’s accusers, Melissa Schuman. Melissa filed a lawsuit in 2017, in which she accused Nick of raping her in 2002, when she was 18 and he was 22. Nick vehemently denied the accusations, and the case was dismissed in Sept. 2018. Aaron alleged in his latest Twitter rant that the case’s dismissal was part of a ‘cover up’ to protect Nick. “I know you’re mad I spoke to Melissa Schuman so to retaliate you call the police to tak away my legal guns and you file a restraining order #pathetic #coverup,” Aaron tweeted. “How come my brother didn’t file a restraining order against a girl who filed a police report against him for rape? #COVERUP.”

Another woman who accused Nick of rape, Ashley Repp, took to Twitter to thank Aaron for supporting her, and he responded, “I’m here for all of you girls.” Ashley also alleged that her case against Nick was dropped “because he switched lawyers and the new lawyer just so happens to be friends with the Monroe County DA.” She claimed that this was further proof of a ‘cover up’ of Nick’s alleged sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Aaron reiterated his claims that Nick’s restraining order was filed as retaliation by tweeting, “Hey love, @MelissaSchuman, I’m not sorry that I spoke to you. Clearly my brother is sorry I spoke to you and is retaliating against me.” He also begged The Doctors and investigative journalist, Aphrodite Jones, to look into the accusations against Nick further.

Hey love, @MelissaSchuman I’m not sorry that I spoke to you. Clearly my brother is sorry I spoke to you and is retaliating against me. #CoverUp #IGotYourBack #Metoomovement — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

“You’re calling me a liar then you’re calling all these girls liars,” Aaron concluded. “They came to me because no one would listen to them and I as there for two of the times it happened and that’s why they reached out to me. Sometime soon there’ll be depositions. Where is Rose McGowan when you need her!! I’m here for these women. I’m using my platform to help these women feel #Brave.”

Aaron’s Twitter tirade came after Nick took to the social media platform to reveal why he was filing a restraining order against his brother. “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

After the statement was released, Aaron quickly took to Twitter to reveal that he was “astounded by the accusations.” He also added, “Take care, Nick Carter. We’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. You should send a cease and desist while you’re at it too. All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done and then you send me this?! Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself, Nick.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Nick’s rep for comment.