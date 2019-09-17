Nick Carter Seeks Restraining Order Against Aaron: He ‘Harbors Thoughts’ Of ‘Killing My Pregnant Wife’

Aaron Carter vehemently denied that he harbored ‘intentions’ of ‘killing’ Nick’s wife and their ‘unborn’ child, after receiving his older brother’s restraining order.

Nick and Aaron Carter’s estranged relationship has culminated into a restraining order, according to both brothers. Just two weeks after Aaron, 31, slammed Nick, 39, in a Twitter rant, the “I Want Candy” singer revealed he was “just served” with a restraining order from the former Backstreet Boys member on Sept. 17. Nick was the first to reveal this, and even claimed that their sister, Angel Carter, 31, jumped in on this restraining order! “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick announced to his Twitter fans on Tuesday. He then threw a shocking allegation against his little brother.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife [Lauren Kitt] and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick continued in his Twitter statement. He added, “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Angel’s rep for comment.

Nick captioned the post with the hashtags #mentalhealth, #GunControlNow and #GunControl, just a day after his brother announced he’s cancelling the rest of his U.S. tour (a total of nine concerts) to “put [his] health first.” Earlier in September, the singer revealed his diagnoses for multiple personality disorder, manic depression, acute anxiety and schizophrenia on The Doctors. Aaron also revealed he owns a “9mm handgun, two assault rifles and other firearms” in an interview with TMZ on Sept. 17.

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Although the brothers’ relationship was already estranged, Nick’s accusation blindsided Aaron. “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” Aaron tweeted immediately after his brother posted about the restraining order. Aaron also claimed he hasn’t seen Nick “in four years” in another tweet, and then claimed he’s the one with no desire to see his family. “All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok,” Aaron tweeted, and then threatened to file a “harassment suit” against Nick.

Still taken aback by the restraining order, Aaron accused Nick of bullying him his “whole life” and of torturing him as a child — he shared a clip of them fighting from their former reality television show, House of Carters, to accompany that statement. Before Tuesday’s Twitter war, Aaron explained why he was upset with Nick to Twitter fans on Sept. 2: “When I said what I said about nick the other day I was in a bad place emotionally because I had just helped my mom [Jane Elizabeth Carter] and I’m upset that nick didn’t even seem to care and I had to be the man of the family and take charge. But I’d still like to see the whole family dynamic heal.”