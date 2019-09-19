Aaron Carter Accuses Sister Leslie Of Raping Him While Off Bipolar Medications — Shocking Tweets

Aaron Carter continued lobbing accusations against his family on Twitter, now claiming that his late sister, Leslie, allegedly raped him when he was just 10 years old.

Two days after his siblings, Angel Carter and Nick Carter, filed a restraining order against him for “increasingly alarming behavior,” Aaron Carter, 31, was back on another troubling Twitter broadside. In a series of tweets on September 19, Aaron accused his late sister, Leslie Carter, of allegedly raping him from the ages of 10 to 13 years old when, he claims in the tweets, she wasn’t taking her medications for bipolar disorder. “My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old. I have spent the last 15 years of my life going to therapy for abuse & rape,” Aaron alleged on Twitter.

“I’ve been through many different treatments, I have finally found the right treatment,” he continued. “I have had my ups and downs, I continue to work on my mental health and i will soon not have to take anything. I went through extensive therapy and treatments and I have NEVER BEEN DIAGNOSED BIPOLAR OR SCHIZOPHRENIC. My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications… I feel cleansed all my truth is out I just need to focus now on my music my career and supporting all victims of abuse and rape.” HollywoodLife cannot independently confirm Aaron’s claims about his sister, Leslie, who died at the age of 25 in 2012 from a prescription drug overdose.

Though Aaron claims that he isn’t schizophrenic, he did say that he had been diagnosed with the disorder, as well as multiple personality disorder, manic depression, and acute anxiety on a September episode of The Doctors. He revealed on September 17 that he’s canceling the last nine concerts of his US tour to “put [his] health first.” After Aaron shared on Twitter that Nick, 39, and his twin sister, Angel, served him with a restraining order, Nick released a statement that explained the situation. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife [Lauren Kitt] and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he tweeted.

He tagged the tweet #mentalhealth #GunControlNow #GunControl. Aaron told TMZ on September 17 that he owns a “9mm handgun, two assault rifles and other firearms.” The “Aaron’s Party” singer responded to his brother, again on Twitter, accusing Nick of targeting him for supporting Melissa Schuman after she accused the Backstreet Boys singer of allegedly raping her in 2002. “Hey love, @MelissaSchuman, I’m not sorry that I spoke to you. Clearly my brother is sorry I spoke to you and is retaliating against me,” he tweeted. “You’re calling me a liar then you’re calling all these girls liars,” Aaron concluded. “They came to me because no one would listen to them and I as there for two of the times it happened and that’s why they reached out to me.” HollywoodLife reached out to Nick’s rep for comment.