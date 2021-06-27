Khloe Kardashian’s Friends ‘Worried’ She’ll Get Back With Tristan Thompson After 3rd Split

Just days after Khloe Kardashian confirmed she was back together with Tristan on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, it was reported the on-again, off-again couple split for the 3rd time.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has plenty of support around her as she weathers a third split from Tristan Thompson, 30 — but some of her friends are already concerned she may give the Boston Celtic another chance. “Khloe’s friends are worried that she will go back to Tristan,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Khloe and Tristan last split in 2019 after reports surfaced that the NBA player had kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Khloe and Tristan were able to put their differences aside to co-parent their daughter True Thompson, 3, through the pandemic — with the Toronto native even moving into Khloe’s Calabasas home. The duo also made the decision to try for another child via surrogacy, leading to on-going speculation that they were back-on romantically. Khloe regularly denied this was the case on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, eventually admitting that they were back together during the Andy Cohen hosted reunion. Just says later, reports surfaced that the duo had split for a third time.

“They see how much Khloe adores Tristan, so a lot of them could see it happening,” the insider went on of the Good American founder. “She has such a heart and is such a lover, but Tristan continuously embarrasses Khloe,” they explained. Furthermore, the source compared the situation to her past tumultuous marriage with ex-husband Lamar Odom, 41. Khloe married the former Los Angeles Laker just a month after meeting in 2010, but the marriage went south as Lamar struggled with addiction issues that nearly cost him his life in 2015. Khloe and Lamar’s divorce was finalized in 2016.

“[Friends] fear another Lamar Odom situation for her and the don’t want that. She has such a heart and is such a lover, but Tristan continuously embarrasses Khloe,” they added, making reference to Tristan’s past cheating scandals. Before the Jordyn incident, he was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Khloe in 2017. The video, which was released just days before she gave birth in April 2018, shows Tristan both kissing one woman and motor boating another’s breasts at a Washington D.C. hookah lounge.

Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner, 65, will always stand by her daughter no matter what. “Kris puts family as number one,” the insider also said. “She feels her girls should do everything they can to work it out with the father of their children so she would support this,” they explained. Working out, of course, is subjective, and could mean anything from being back together romantically to a healthy co-parenting relationship.