Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Up To Daughter True, 3, In Adorable Photos After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian celebrated hitting 158 million Instagram followers with an endearing picture cuddling her daughter, True, just days after news broke about her split from Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, and her daughter True Thompson, 3, couldn’t be cuter in a series of pictures that Khloe posted to her Instagram. She made the post to celebrate hitting 158 million followers on the social media site. The pictures show Khloe and True embracing in a sweet mommy-daughter moment, and make no reference to Khloe’s split from True’s dad, NBA player Tristan Thompson, 30, which was reported on June 21.

Khloe posted the pics, where she’s holding True close. The shots are absolutely adorable, with True giving her mom a big kiss on the cheek, squeezing Khloe’s face close to hers, and cuddling up to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. In the pics, Khloe is wearing a a sleek suit and sneakers as she crouches down to hold her little girl. She accessorized with a big pair of sunglasses and a gold bracelet. True looks like she has a diamond studded bracelet of her own, as well as a gold chain around her wrist to match her mom. In the caption, Khloe adorably called True her “bestie.”

Khloe looked unbothered by her and Tristan’s recent split in the cute pictures. Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016. Right before True was born, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe, but the two stayed together. Khloe gave birth to the baby girl on April 12, 2018, but it didn’t take long for things to go south in Khloe and Tristan’s relationship. They split again after the basketball player cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods in Jan. 2019.

Despite the scandal, Khloe and Tristan eventually managed to rekindle their flame while co-parenting True. The two have holidays together and were on good terms before they started officially dating again at the beginning of 2021. Even as Tristan planned a move to the Northeast in November 2020, following a $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics, the couple seemed to be thriving during their second time trying to make the relationship work.

Unfortunately, their second try at a relationship was short-lived. The couple allegedly broke up back in April, according to Page Six. News of their split broke the day after the KUWTK reunion aired on Sunday June 20. A source close to the couple said that the breakup was drama-free and “amicable.” The day after the reunion aired, Tristan was also seen partying with three women in Bel-Air.