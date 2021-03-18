Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian Wants Another Daughter After Making Embryos With Tristan: ‘Girls Need Sisters’

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Courtesy of E!
Khloe Kardashian shared her baby plans in the ‘KUWTK’ season premiere. She even revealed the biological sexes of the embryos that she made with Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian, 36, successfully made three embryos with Tristan Thompson, 30, in the Season 20 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on March 18. There is a 60 percent chance each embryo will take. “Hopefully, they will all be healthy and perfect to move forward with a pregnancy,” Khloe told Kim Kardashian, 40, after her egg-retrieving appointment. This meant Khloe could look forward to making more solid baby plans!

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen here in a KUWTK “Katch-Up” confessional following the Season 20 premiere on March 18, 2021. [Courtesy of E!]
So, she made a goal: giving her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson, a little sister. “My thing is that I think girls need sisters. Then I would do a boy next. Like, I want the girls close in age,” Khloe told Kim. However, it looks like there’s more of a chance of welcoming a son; Khloe told Kim that she made one female embryo, and two male embryos.

“If the girl doesn’t take, that’s because God said it wasn’t time for you to have a girl…,” Khloe then said. During the Season 20 premiere, Khloe also had big news to share with Kim: her doctor informed her that Khloe’s a “high risk carrier for a pregnancy.”

“I’m not gotta get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80% chance I will miscarry,” Khloe sadly told Kim, adding, “I almost miscarried with True in the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing. This is all shocking to me.” This is when Kim suggested surrogacy (something that Kim herself did for the births of Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1).

Before the embryo-making process, Khloe had originally frozen her eggs. This turned out to be unsuccessful, which she also discussed in the season premiere on Thursday night. The E! star also revealed why freezing her eggs didn’t work during an appearance on the ELLEN digital series Lady Parts, a little over a week before the new KUWTK season aired.

“We realized that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen; they need to be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos,” Khloe said on the ELLEN series. She estimated that she defrosted “about 12 or 14 eggs,” but sadly, “none of them survived.”