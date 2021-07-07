Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment On Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy Photo After Split

Tristan Thompson appears to be doing anything he can to win Khloe Kardashian back. Just take a look at his latest Instagram comment.

Despite their recent split, Tristan Thompson, 30, still seems very much in love with Khloe Kardashian, 37. He made that pretty clear when he commented on her most recent Instagram photo with a bunch of heart eyes emojis.

Khloe shared the below throwback photo on July 6, and wrote, “Day dreaming of being here”. In the image, she can be seen wearing a figure-hugging blue dress as she stands on the beach during sunset. It’s a sight to be seen, and Tristan agrees.

After Khloe posted the stunning throwback picture, Tristan commented on it with three heart eyes emojis, which you can see above. So it appears as though Tristan is back to doing what he did the last time he tried winning Khloe back. But will it work this time? Only time will tell.

Following their most recent split in April, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe was “embarrassed, devastated and heartbroken” over the breakup and new cheating accusations, but she also doesn’t want “any bad blood” between them. “They are getting along fine and just focused on co-parenting [their daughter] True [Thompson],” the insider told us.

And perhaps that’s why he’s being so friendly with her. Tristan even wished Khloe a happy 37th birthday, calling her an “amazing partner” in an Instagram post. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he wrote on June 27 — just six days after news of their split surfaced.

“Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you,” he added. “Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”