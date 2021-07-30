Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Don’t Think She’s Done With Tristan Thompson: ‘She Wants A Happy Ending’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split once again, but a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that Khloe’s friends think the exes may get back together.

If Khloe Kardashian, 37, decides to rekindle with ex Tristan Thompson, 30, her friends won’t be surprised in the slightest. A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that Khloe’s friends “could absolutely see” the mom of one getting back together with Tristan. “Out of all of the girls, Khloe is the one who wants the marriage and fairytale ending the most,” the source said. “She’s a hopeless romantic and she believes in love and trying to work it out no matter what which is why she’s excused his behavior before.”

The insider added that Khloe and Tristan’s possible reconciliation “won’t take much more than time because it’s easy to forget what he did to her.” The exes, who share daughter True Thompson, 3, reportedly split in April after the NBA star allegedly cheated on Khloe once again, though he denied this. Tristan was previously unfaithful to Khloe twice before: first on the day before Khloe gave birth to True on April 12, 2018, and the second in Feb. 2019 when he cheated with KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods.

“She’s a very forgiving person and she loves him,” the source said of Khloe. “They spend time together as a family for True and Tristan sees her at least a few times a week if not more. They do talk for the sake of True daily. She knows her family will support a reconciliation if it happens. The door is definitely not closed forever.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment, but has not heard back.

Reports surfaced on June 20, just one day after the KUWTK reunion aired, that Khloe and Tristan had broke up weeks prior. At the time, a source close to Khloe said that she was “embarrassed, devastated and heartbroken” over the split. Their latest reported breakup came after they got back together at the beginning of 2021, as Tristan began planning a move to the Northeast after inking a $19 million deal with the Boston Celtic. The pair first started dating back in 2016.

Following the reported split, Khloe and Tristan fueled speculation that they were actually back together when they were captured by paparazzi while picking up True from her dance class in LA on July 20th. Video footage from the outing showed Tristan and Khloe getting into the car together, after the Celtics star put True in her carseat. Khloe has not addressed the reported split, though she has shared some cryptic messages, as she often does, on her Instagram Stories.