See Pics

True Thompson, 3, Looks So Grown Up In New Photo With Brother Prince, 4

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson
Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to share two new adorable photos of his four-year-old son Prince and three-year-old daughter True standing in front of arcade games while posing with their best smiles.

Tristan Thompson, 30, is sharing two snapshots of his “everything.” The NBA star posted pics of his son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and daughter True, 3, whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, standing in front of what appeared to be arcade-like games on Oct. 26. The adorable tots looked so grown up while beside each other and wore casual outfits, including an oversized gray sweatshirt and pink and white sneakers for True and a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons for Prince.

“Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️,” Tristan sweetly wrote in the caption for the post. It was met with a lot of responses, including one from Khloe, who adored the photos. “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels! ❤️,” she exclaimed.

Some other followers called them “twins” and one called Tristan and the kids “gorgeous.” Many more left heart emojis.

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson
Tristan Thompson and True Thompson during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of Dream, Saint & More

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Tristan’s latest pic of his two children comes after he raved over Khloe’s Health magazine cover on Instagram just three weeks ago. “Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups,” he responded to a post that showed the epic cover photo.

Although Tristan and Khloe aren’t romantically together anymore, they still support each other and often come together for True. The mom and dad meet up to take the cutie to dance class and other places and always appear comfortable and happy together. They split in June but “are in a really good place right now,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told us in Sept.

“They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the insider continued“It took some time to patch things up between them, but in all honesty, Khloe has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.”