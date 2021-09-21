See Pics

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Match In Black While Taking Daughter True To Dance Class

tristan thompson and khloe kardashian with daughter true
4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in CalabasasKhloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Amicable exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson color coordinated their outfits while taking daughter True to dance class.

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are making co-parenting work — and in matching outfits, no less. The former reality TV star, 37, and the NBA player, 30, stepped out to escort their daughter True, 3, to dance class in Los Angeles on Monday in color coordinated black outfits. Khloé wore a black tank and leggings with a matching black Prada fanny pack, while Tristan wore a black graphic tee and shorts.

tristan thompson, true thompson, khloe kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian take daughter True to dance class (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

As for little True, the tiny dancer wore a black dance dress with some bedazzling detail. The tot, who completed her look with pink sneakers and two pigtail buns, did not have to do much walking to her destination, as she hitched a ride by swinging on both of her parents’ arms. Both mom and dad wore black surgical face masks for the outing.

In another snapshot, doting dad Tristan can be seen holding his baby girl. The outing marks the latest in a string of family outings for the trio. While the on-again, off-again split for good in June, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the exes are in “a really good place right now,” explaining that Khloé makes a “conscious effort” to be on good terms with Tristan for the sake of their daughter.

Related Gallery

Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of Dream, Saint & More

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the source said. “It took some time to patch things up between them, but. . . Khloé has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.” The insider added that the Good American founder “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad.”

tristan thompson and daughter true
Tristan Thompson takes daughter True to dance class with ex Khloé Kardashian (TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA)

“Khloé feels like it would do more harm than good to have any bad blood with Tristan, and that’s not what she’s about.” the source continued. “She made a conscious effort to avoid holding onto any pain or resentment, and she always tries to make the best of every situation.”

The recent dance class outing comes after Khloé spoke to E! News on Monday and gushed about her little girl. On top of dance class, True is also big on gymnastics. “She’s a gymnastics girl. I just love watching her,” Khloé said. “She’s very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear; I’m proud of her for being a careful girl.”