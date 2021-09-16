Why Khloe Kardashian Made A ‘Conscious Effort’ To Be ‘Friendly’ With Tristan Thompson After Split

Despite all that has gone down between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned they’re in a ‘really good place,’ and why Khloe refused to ‘hold a grudge.’

After how many times that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split, you’d think that there would be more animosity between them. In fact, hours after Khloe, 37, revealed on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale that she and Tristan, 30, were back together – they had broken up, yet again. However, despite all this, the two are “in a really good place right now,” a KarJenner source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and the credit goes to KoKo.

“They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “It took some time to patch things up between them, but in all honesty, Khloe has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.” Plus, there’s an important reason why Khloe worked hard to get over her heartbreak: her and Tristan’s daughter True Thompson. Khloe “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad.”

True “really is a daddy’s girl,” says the source, “so Khloe feels like it would do more harm than good to have any bad blood with Tristan, and that’s not what she’s about. She made a conscious effort to avoid holding onto any pain or resentment, and she always tries to make the best of every situation.”

Tristan and Khloe have been able to co-parent successfully, despite the ups and downs of their relationship. At the end of August, the two were pictured taking True to dance class. Khloe rocked a pair of high-waisted “mom jeans” (fitting, for she is a mom) along with a tight white top. Tristan sported a pair of black shorts with a matching t-shirt, while True wore a pink athletic outfit.

Recently, Khloe had to shut down some haters who blasted her for hanging out with Tristan at the surprise birthday party LeBron James threw for his wife, Savannah James. Khloe and Tristan (who played with LeBron on the Cleveland Cavaliers) were among the guests, causing some to chatter and talk trash about her. “HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” she tweeted in the late hours of Aug. 28. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

“It is so old at this point,” she added. “It’s always something about people creating fake sh-t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo sh-t.”