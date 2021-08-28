See Pics

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Stuns In High Slit Dress As She Celebrates 35th Birthday — Photos

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
LeBron James with his fiance Savannah Brinson The 2013 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jul 2013
LeBron James and Savannah Brinson 'Trainwreck' film premiere, New York, America - 14 Jul 2015 Universal Pictures & The Film Society of Lincoln Center Present the World Premiere of 'Trainwreck'
LeBron James and Savannah Brinson Grand opening of Jay-Z's 40/40 Club at the Palazzo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, America - 30 Dec 2007
LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson attend the world premiere of "Trainwreck" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York World Premiere of "Trainwreck", New York, USA - 14 Jul 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
NBA star LeBron James surprised his beloved wife Savannah with a surprise party in honor of her 35th birthday. See the stunning snaps!

LeBron James, 36, threw his wife Savannah a surprise 35th birthday party on August 27 — and she looked seriously stunning! The mom-of-three stepped out in a backless black dress with an ultra-sexy thigh-high split up her left leg. She paired the dress with glittering drop earrings, towering black stilettos and a black purse, as she swept her highlighted tresses to one side in glamorous curls.

Savannah James. Image: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Videos shared to an Instagram page showed the birthday girl looking super surprised as she entered the Classic Cat in West Hollywood, alongside her NBA star beau. Giveon serenaded her with a performance, while photos of the brunette beauty adorned the walls. “She’s flawless, unproblematic, and poised. A Queen,” one fan wrote on social media, while another commented, “He’s so smooth … had his Queen glowing.”

A third fan chimed in, “Best NBA wife ever. She is beyond beautiful and humble. Love to see it.” The Los Angeles Lakers player was also seen singing happy birthday to his gorgeous wife while presenting her with a larger-than-life cake. The couple were most recently spotted on a triple date with Adele, 33, and her reported new boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, along with fellow player Russell Westbrook, 32, and his wife Nina Earl, 32. The group of six met up at Giorgio Baldi in Beverly Hills, CA for a swanky dinner.

LeBron James, Zhuri Nova James, and Savannah Brinson 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Bryce Maximus James, Bronny James, LeBron James SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY | PARTY IN THE PARK AFTER DARK at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, CA, USA - 29 Jun 2021
LeBron James, Savannah Brinson Space Jam: A New Legacy | Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Jun 2021

LeBron opted for a black graphic sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers while Savannah rocked a white jumpsuit under a snakeskin patterned short-sleeved button-down top and white, tan, and black sneakers. A couple of weeks prior, the duo wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. They also brought along their adorable daughter Zhuri, 6, who posed alongside her parents on the red carpet of the event. The young lady wore a cute floral dress with clear-strapped sandals while her mom rocked a lime green sleeveless dress with matching heels.