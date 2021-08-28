LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Stuns In High Slit Dress As She Celebrates 35th Birthday — Photos

NBA star LeBron James surprised his beloved wife Savannah with a surprise party in honor of her 35th birthday. See the stunning snaps!

LeBron James, 36, threw his wife Savannah a surprise 35th birthday party on August 27 — and she looked seriously stunning! The mom-of-three stepped out in a backless black dress with an ultra-sexy thigh-high split up her left leg. She paired the dress with glittering drop earrings, towering black stilettos and a black purse, as she swept her highlighted tresses to one side in glamorous curls.

Videos shared to an Instagram page showed the birthday girl looking super surprised as she entered the Classic Cat in West Hollywood, alongside her NBA star beau. Giveon serenaded her with a performance, while photos of the brunette beauty adorned the walls. “She’s flawless, unproblematic, and poised. A Queen,” one fan wrote on social media, while another commented, “He’s so smooth … had his Queen glowing.”

A third fan chimed in, “Best NBA wife ever. She is beyond beautiful and humble. Love to see it.” The Los Angeles Lakers player was also seen singing happy birthday to his gorgeous wife while presenting her with a larger-than-life cake. The couple were most recently spotted on a triple date with Adele, 33, and her reported new boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, along with fellow player Russell Westbrook, 32, and his wife Nina Earl, 32. The group of six met up at Giorgio Baldi in Beverly Hills, CA for a swanky dinner.

LeBron opted for a black graphic sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers while Savannah rocked a white jumpsuit under a snakeskin patterned short-sleeved button-down top and white, tan, and black sneakers. A couple of weeks prior, the duo wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. They also brought along their adorable daughter Zhuri, 6, who posed alongside her parents on the red carpet of the event. The young lady wore a cute floral dress with clear-strapped sandals while her mom rocked a lime green sleeveless dress with matching heels.