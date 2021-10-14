See Pics

Tristan Thompson Raves Over Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Health’ Cover: ‘Abs Of Steel’

Weekend Writer

Khloe Kardashian’s on again/off again boyfriend Tristan Thompson has jumped into the comments of her latest snap, gushing over how ‘proud’ he is.

Khloé Kardashian may not be with Tristan Thompson romantically, but the father of her three-year-old daughter True Thomson is so “proud” of her new magazine cover. The NBA star jumped into the comments section of Koko’s latest IG snap, which showed her Health magazine photoshoot. “Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups,” he gushed.

The reality star has appeared on the cover of the outlet’s November issue, and received plenty of praise from friends, family and fans alike. Mom Kris Jenner wrote, “Wow Khloe!!!!!!!! You are so beautiful and amazing inside and out and show all of us how to be empowered, inspirational, happy, and peaceful and that laughter is the best medicine… I love you so much!!!!!” The Good American mogul opened up to the outlet, revealing she’s feeling fitter than ever.

“For me, it’s about practicing healthy habits on a daily basis,” she explained. “I have to think of it as a lifestyle rather than thinking I want to try this diet or some other thing someone was talking about. I’m so over that stage in my life … It’s cliché, but it’s all about mind, body, and soul. If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can’t do what I want to do. So, it is really not about the physical appearance. That’s a by-product. You can tell when someone is genuinely happy from the inside out.”

Khloe and Tristan.

Meanwhile, when it comes to her personal life, she split from her on-again, off-again beau in June. However, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the exes are in “a really good place right now,” explaining that Khloé makes a “conscious effort” to be on good terms with Tristan for the sake of baby True. “They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the source explained.

“It took some time to patch things up between them, but. . . Khloé has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.” The insider added that the Good American founder “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad … Khloé feels like it would do more harm than good to have any bad blood with Tristan, and that’s not what she’s about.”