Khloe Kardashian Looks Ripped In Crop Top & Biker Shorts On ‘Health’ Magazine Cover

Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredibly toned figure in a crop top & biker shorts on the cover of ‘Health’s’ November issue.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is in the best shape of her life and she looked more ripped than ever on the cover of Health’s November issue. On the cover, Khloe rocked a tiny, low-cut gray crop top on top of a V-neck brown sports bra paired with skintight, high-waisted brown biker shorts. Her six-pack abs were on full display in the outfit and she topped her look off with New Balance sneakers and chunky gray socks.

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Khloe posed with her adorable daughter, True, 3, and they rocked matching outfits. Khloe donned a tight white cropped tank top with a plunging lace neckline styled with high-waisted, baggy light-wash distressed jeans. Meanwhile, True looked super cute in a matching pair of jeans and a white tank top.

Khloe’s photos just got sexier throughout the spread and one of our favorite looks from her was the sheer gray sweater dress she wore. The long-sleeve mini dress featured a V-neckline and was see-through, revealing a white bodysuit underneath.

One extremely sexy photo pictured Khloe rocking nothing but a plunging V-neck white bra and matching high-waisted underwear. Khloe’s tanned and toned legs were on display, as were her tiny waist and taut abs.

Khloe looked the best she’s ever looked and she admitted to the magazine that staying healthy is very important to her. “For me, it’s about practicing healthy habits on a daily basis,” she admitted. “I have to think of it as a lifestyle rather than thinking I want to try this diet or some other thing someone was talking about. I’m so over that stage in my life.”

She continued to say, “It’s cliché, but it’s all about mind, body, and soul. If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can’t do what I want to do. So, it is really not about the physical appearance. That’s a by-product. You can tell when someone is genuinely happy from the inside out.”

We cannot wait for the November issue of Health, which is on sale on October 15th.