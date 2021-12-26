See Pics

True Thompson, 3, Is So Cute In Sequin Dress As She Snuggles Up To Khloe Kardashian & Santa – Photos

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

True Thompson got all glammed up just like her gorgeous mama Khloe Kardashian! The toddler was beaming in her sparkly dress as she met Santa Claus himself.

True Thompson showed up in her Christmas best for Santa Claus! The 3-year-old looked so glamorous in her adorable silver sequin dress on Dec. 24 at grandma Kris Jenner‘s for a meeting with the big man himself. Mom Khloe Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the sweet moment. True was all-smiles as she snuggled into her mom, showing off her stylish white Christian Dior sneakers and bracelet stack.

Santa Claus was on the far left in a red velvet suit next to Khloe, who already gave her millions of followers a look at her sheer and sexy silver dress for the “scaled back” festivities (the family still got together with their kids, but didn’t host the usual bash with friends presumably due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant). The skintight dress hugged her curves in all the right places, while her makeup was glowing next to the Christmas tree lights.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

The Good American founder kept her caption simple with just a Santa, black heart and Christmas tree. The photo dump racked up over 800,000 likes after being posted, and garnered several comments from her nearest and dearest. “David Letterman came over?” Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod quipped, noting that Santa was looking a lot like the former late night host (who is also donning a long beard these days). “Beautiful,” Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq wrote, while her go-to makeup artist added Ash K Holm added, “Soo beautiful.” Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon also got in on the action, posting “SO BEAUTIFUL.”

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Mother-Daughter Photos

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in CalabasasKhloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021

Khloe and True also participated in the smaller scale KarJenner Christmas card this year with Kris and Kim Kardashian, 41, and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, was also included, as the group all wore chocolate brown outfits from the SKIMS “Cozy” collection! For a later shot, Kim and the kids swapped the brown outfits for black versions — looking ready for the holidays in the ultra-comfy ensembles.