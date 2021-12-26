True Thompson, 3, Is So Cute In Sequin Dress As She Snuggles Up To Khloe Kardashian & Santa – Photos

True Thompson got all glammed up just like her gorgeous mama Khloe Kardashian! The toddler was beaming in her sparkly dress as she met Santa Claus himself.

True Thompson showed up in her Christmas best for Santa Claus! The 3-year-old looked so glamorous in her adorable silver sequin dress on Dec. 24 at grandma Kris Jenner‘s for a meeting with the big man himself. Mom Khloe Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the sweet moment. True was all-smiles as she snuggled into her mom, showing off her stylish white Christian Dior sneakers and bracelet stack.

Santa Claus was on the far left in a red velvet suit next to Khloe, who already gave her millions of followers a look at her sheer and sexy silver dress for the “scaled back” festivities (the family still got together with their kids, but didn’t host the usual bash with friends presumably due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant). The skintight dress hugged her curves in all the right places, while her makeup was glowing next to the Christmas tree lights.

The Good American founder kept her caption simple with just a Santa, black heart and Christmas tree. The photo dump racked up over 800,000 likes after being posted, and garnered several comments from her nearest and dearest. “David Letterman came over?” Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod quipped, noting that Santa was looking a lot like the former late night host (who is also donning a long beard these days). “Beautiful,” Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq wrote, while her go-to makeup artist added Ash K Holm added, “Soo beautiful.” Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon also got in on the action, posting “SO BEAUTIFUL.”

Khloe and True also participated in the smaller scale KarJenner Christmas card this year with Kris and Kim Kardashian, 41, and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, was also included, as the group all wore chocolate brown outfits from the SKIMS “Cozy” collection! For a later shot, Kim and the kids swapped the brown outfits for black versions — looking ready for the holidays in the ultra-comfy ensembles.