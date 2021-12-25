Khloe Kardashian Sparkles In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress At Low-Key KarJenner Christmas Eve

Khloe Kardashian came to slay with a stunning look for her family’s 2021 Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24.

Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked totally unbothered by her ex’s recent paternity scandal when she attended the low-key KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe had her daughter, True Thompson, by her side for the family-only event, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit for the big night.

For the “scaled back” party, Khloe wore a skin-tight, sheer silver dress with embellishments throughout that was both festive and chic. She had her hair styled in sleek blonde blunt long bob, and completed her look with a glam beauty look that was to die for. Khloe seemed to have the Tristan drama far from her mind as she celebrated the holidays with her famous family members and friends.

Tristan is currently in the midst of some legal drama with a former fling, Maralee Nichols, who claims that he is the father of her child. At the end of November, Maralee’s court documents requesting child support from Tristan were leaked to the public. In his response, Tristan confirmed that he had a sexual relationship with Maralee in March 2021, and as fans know, he and Khloe were romantically together at that time. Tristan requested a paternity test in response to Maralee’s child support request, but the results have not been publicly shared.

In follow-up documents, Tristan admitted that his relationship with Maralee actually took place over a three-month period from December 2020 until March 2021. This was right around the same time that Khloe and Tristan got back together following his Jan. 2019 cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, Khloe confirmed that she had taken Tristan back, but days later, news broke that they had split up again. Since then, Khloe has not commented on her relationship status with the NBA player, but she has left him supportive Instagram comments in the months since the breakup.

So far, Khloe has also kept tight-lipped about the Tristan and Maralee situation. Tristan is also father of a five-year-old son, Prince Thompson, who he shares with ex, Jordan Craig. Tristan had already started dating Khloe when Prince was born in 2016. Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan’s daughter in April 2018.