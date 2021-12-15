Tristan Thompson Says Relationship With Ex-Fling Maralee Nichols Was ‘Based On Sex’

New court documents reveal Tristan Thompson conceding his relationship with Maralee Nichols was a three-month relationship ‘based on sex.’

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, has apparently admitted to his hooking up with Maralee Nichols as actually a three-months-long sexual affair at hotels, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Tristan had already admitted to sleeping with the Texas trainer, but the paternity test she ordered for the baby boy she welcomed Dec. 1 has not yet been confirmed to be Tristan or not.

New information, however, has been revealed via court documents, which explain that while Tristan first shared that he had sex with the trainer several times around his 30th birthday in March (around the time he was dating Khloe), he’s now conceding that he and Maralee met up numerous times over three months for sexual encounters.

The court documents further indicated that Tristan communicated with Maralee via Snapchat under the username “blkjesus00” to discuss when and where they would meet up for sex. Maralee currently wants the paternity suit to be handled in California — alleging the pair met and often hooked up in California — while Tristan desires for it to be situated in Houston, Texas, where he would pay less child support. Maralee also alleges Tristan offered her $75,000 in hush money to cover up the details and get an abortion.

“Contrary to Petitioner’s many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship,” Tristan stated in the latest court filing. “We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021 and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time. “Petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only.”

He went on, “From December 2020 through March 2021, we saw other on such a basis. We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application.”

Tristan also acknowledged in the new documents that he met Maralee at “someone’s house” in late November or early December 2020 and that she came to his Los Angeles home on “maybe two occasions” but still insists he didn’t have sex with her in California. “I only recall that Petitioner and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” he wrote in the filing. “Petitioner constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality. I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday.”