Tristan Thompson Offers Maralee Nichols $75,000 To Drop Paternity Suit, Court Docs Claim

Tristan Thompson tried to convince his ex-fling Maralee Nichols that she was better off taking a $75,000 payment from him than fighting for child support since he plans to retire in 2022.

In a text allegedly sent by Tristan Thompson to his ex-fling, Maralee Nichols, which was obtained by HollywoodLife in a legal filing, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex urged the personal trainer to take the $75,000 he was offering in exchange for dropping her paternity lawsuit against him.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the message read. Tristan also allegedly claimed that he plans on retiring from basketball in 2022, as the text continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

Maralee’s attorney argued in the filing that Tristan filed his complain in Texas to “save” money on child support, but Maralee resides in California, and her child, who she claims is Tristan’s, was born on Dec. 3 in the Golden State. Therefore, her attorney claimed that Texas law would have no jurisdiction on the chid support ruling, according to the court filing.

Tristan, who already shared 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe, and 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, allegedly finished his message by telling Maralee that all she would have “is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

In July, Tristan requested that Maralee take a paternity test, but it’s not yet clear if one has been taken since genetic testing can only be done once a baby is born.

Tristan Thompson’s reps and lawyers haven’t responded to our many requests for comment.