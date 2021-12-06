Breaking News

Tristan Thompson Offers Maralee Nichols $75,000 To Drop Paternity Suit, Court Docs Claim

Photographer Group/MEGA
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Tristan Thompson tried to convince his ex-fling Maralee Nichols that she was better off taking a $75,000 payment from him than fighting for child support since he plans to retire in 2022.

In a text allegedly sent by Tristan Thompson to his ex-fling, Maralee Nichols, which was obtained by HollywoodLife in a legal filing, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex urged the personal trainer to take the $75,000 he was offering in exchange for dropping her paternity lawsuit against him.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the message read. Tristan also allegedly claimed that he plans on retiring from basketball in 2022, as the text continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

Tristan Thompson (Photographer Group/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson -- Pics Of The Former Couple

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Maralee’s attorney argued in the filing that Tristan filed his complain in Texas to “save” money on child support, but Maralee resides in California, and her child, who she claims is Tristan’s, was born on Dec. 3 in the Golden State. Therefore, her attorney claimed that Texas law would have no jurisdiction on the chid support ruling, according to the court filing.

Tristan, who already shared 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe, and 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, allegedly finished his message by telling Maralee that all she would have “is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

In July, Tristan requested that Maralee take a paternity test, but it’s not yet clear if one has been taken since genetic testing can only be done once a baby is born.

Tristan Thompson’s reps and lawyers haven’t responded to our many requests for comment.