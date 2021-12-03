Tristan Thompson’s Ex-Fling Maralee Nichols Gives Birth After Claiming He’s The Father

Texas trainer Maralee Nicols just gave birth to a baby boy she claims is the son of Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Maralee Nicols has given birth to the baby she claims is Tristan Thompson‘s. The 31-year-old Texas trainer reportedly welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly reports. Although Maralee claims the NBA superstar to be the father of the child the status of the paternity test has yet to be confirmed. Court documents revealed Tristan admitting to having sex with Maralee in March, which were filed in the Superior State of California, County of Los Angeles and obtained by Daily Mail.

“When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse,” Tristan said in the court filing, according to the docs obtained by DM. “Petitioner [Maralee] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.”

The basketball star, however, did not confirm where he’s the father of the child. “Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” Tristan claims. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.” Tristan also stated in the docs that he wants to take a paternity test in Houston, Texas, as well, as he insists that that is the only place he slept with Maralee. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment.

In her court documents, Maralee is reportedly asking for child support, as well as reimbursement for expenses like a doula, birthing classes and more, from Tristan in the state of California, according to Daily Mail. As for Tristan’s response, he’s looking for the case to be moved from California to Texas, insisting he does not have a permanent residence on the West Coast and that his “domicile residence” is in Massachusetts.

The father of two explained that his California residence is only used for the purpose of spending time with his two kids, daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, and son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan’s latest split from Khloe came in June. Tristan and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum were actively co-parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic and had even made plans to have a second child via surrogacy. During the KUWTK reunion in June, Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were back together following his Jan. 2019 cheating scandal. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Just two days later, however, news broke of the couple calling it quits yet again amid a new batch of cheating allegations. “Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. Khloe has yet to comment on the latest reported baby news, but HollywoodLife has reached out to her rep for comment.