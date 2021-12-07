News

Tristan Thompson Wants Gag Order To Silence Alleged Baby Mama Maralee Nichols

tristan thompson
MEGA
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

Tristan Thompson filed an emergency motion gag order to prohibit Maralee Nichols from speaking publicly about their paternity lawsuit.

Tristan Thompson filed a gag order to prevent Maralee Nichols from speaking out publicly about their paternity lawsuit. The NBA player, 30, filed the emergency motion in Harris County, Texas in early November to prohibit each party from “distributing or disseminating to any other individual and/or media” details pertaining to the suit, per court docs obtained by HollywoodLife.

tristan thompson
Tristan Thompson (MEGA)

In the documents, Tristan accused Maralee of “leaking information” about the paternity suit to media and tabloids, calling it a “flagrant and callous disregard for this Court’s authority and with malicious intent toward.” The docs also accused the personal trainer of filing the paternity suit to “try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself.”

Maralee filed the paternity suit in Los Angeles last week and requested child support and other birth expenses. In the suit, Tristan admitted to sleeping with the trainer, but cast doubt over whether he was the father of her child, a baby boy she gave birth to on Dec. 3.

Related Gallery

Tristan Thompson: Photos Of The NBA Star

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A newly single Tristan Thompson arrives solo to The Revolve Party at Nobu in Malibu. Tristan appears to be in good spirit despite his recent split from his long-time girlfriend and baby mother Khloe Kardashian.Pictured: Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tristan Thompson is seen leaving Madeo restaurant after having dinner with friends in Beverly Hills. 17 Apr 2019 Pictured: Tristan Thompson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA401426_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tristan Thompson Pictures

“Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” the suit stated, with Tristan adding, “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.”

The athlete agreed to a DNA test in Texas, citing it as the only place they had sex, while Maralee alleged that they had a “five month” relationship that also spanned California. HL previously reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson
Tristan Thompson and daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian (Shutterstock)

At the time of the possible conception of the baby and relationship, Tristan was dating Khloé Kardashian, whom he shares daughter True, 3, with. The on-again, off-again couple last split in June after an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2016.

As the paternity suit continues to play out, a source revealed exclusively to HL that Khloé is “saddened” by the possibility that her ex had been unfaithful during their relationship. “Khloé is done with Tristan,” the source said.

“He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True,” the source continued. “She is not going to prevent him from doing this, but as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him — not after this.”