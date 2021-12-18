Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas.

Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.

The doting grandmother also wore sunglasses and a black face mask as her signature short hairstyle was on full display. The tot had some of her long hair up in a small side ponytail while the rest was down, and they both appeared happy to be together.

After the photoshoot was over, Kris was photographed outside again, but the time she was wearing a black bouclé unisex onesie from her daughter Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS collection. She paired the comfortable-looking outfit with fuzzy white slippers as the hood on her top was over her head. She also carried a Hermes handbag and had the same sunglasses and face mask on as she did before as she hopped into her Rolls Royce and drove away.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed that Kris and Dream’s appearance at the Calabasas location was for a family holiday card, it’s definitely a good possibility. They are known for usually revealing gorgeous holiday card photos that show their growing family every year, even though they’ve previously admitted it can be tough bringing everyone together at one time for the photoshoots.

When the family isn’t busy posing for photo shoots, they’re busy filming their upcoming reality show for Hulu. After ending their popular KUWTK series earlier this year, some of the KarJenners decided to take part in this new show, but according to one source, Rob isn’t one of them.

“Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in Nov. “Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” the source continued while also adding part of those included “court battles” with his ex and Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna.